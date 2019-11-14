Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation Scholarships Open for Hawaii Students

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii high school athletes who excel in “Duke’s Sports” can apply for the prestigious Duke’s Scholarship with the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation through November 24th.

The scholarship program is a tribute to Olympic swimmer and gold medal winner, Duke Kahanamoku.

Scholarships are awarded to competitors in “Duke’s Sports” – surfing, sailing, swimming, diving, canoeing, water polo, kayaking, and volleyball.

Applicants should demonstrate aloha for their communities and maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA.

The application process for all scholarships is now open through November 24th, 2019.

Ambassador of Aloha Scholarships are open to any Hawaii resident who is enrolled full-time in undergraduate studies currently competing in water sports or volleyball and is involved in community service. Awards will range from $1000 and up. Applicants can apply directly on www.dukefoundation.org.

The Duke Award Scholarship is open only to graduating Hawaii seniors who plan to enroll full-time in undergraduate studies and continue to play a “Duke’s Sport” at a competitive level in college. This $25,000 award is the largest one-time scholarship in the state and will be awarded to one exceptional athlete and leader who embodies the spirit and legacy of Duke Kahanamoku.

Applicants for the Duke Award must be nominated by a school or athletic official. To nominate a student, send your student’s name, email, “Duke’s Sport,” and a brief statement about why he or she should be nominated to info@dukefoundation.org.

All scholarship winners will be publicly celebrated at Duke’s Night, a community celebration of Hawaii’s future leaders, on Friday, April 17th, 2020 at Diamond Head Theatre.

Bringing together students and their community, the evening will begin with a showcase of the top scholarship candidates for the Duke Award Scholarship of 2020, followed by a white-envelope reveal of the Duke Award winner.

Living808’s Tannya Joaquin is proud to serve as emcee for the second year.

All proceeds from the event will benefit future scholarships.

The mission of the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation is to financially support the development of individuals and organizations which perpetuate the spirit and legacy of Duke Kahanamoku. The organization was founded in 1986 when two organizations merged: the Outrigger Canoe Club Foundation and the Duke Kahanamoku Foundation. Since then, the foundation has awarded almost 1600 hundred grants and scholarships to athletes, teams, and events in Hawaii, for a total of more than $3 million.

Applications are available online at www.dukefoundation.org.

The Duke Foundation also runs an athletic grants program which gives money to Hawaii teams and athletic events who perpetuate Duke’s Sports.

The application cycle is in August and September.

Duke’s OceanFest is a partner organization which perpetuates Duke’s legacy through a week of ocean and beach competition and celebration of aloha in Waikiki. They donate proceeds every year to the foundation.

Hawaii Waterman Hall of Fame is a special event the Foundation runs during the week of OceanFest in August. For 10 years, Hawaii’s greatest water and beach athletes have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. This year, the Foundation inducted Kai Lenny, Robby Naish & Tracy Phillips Darling.

The event is open to the public and proceeds benefit the foundation.

You can support the Duke Foundation with donations and by attending events.

Duke’s Night is great for younger athletes to be inspired by senior role models so ticket costs for students are kept low to encourage participation.

Website: www.dukefoundation.org