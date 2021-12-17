Oregon Visitors Are Invited to Stay at Jupiter Hotel in Portland Oregon

Honolulu (KHON2) – Located in Portland, Oregon Jupiter Hotels opens its doors to Hawaii residents looking to vacation in Oregon.

The Jupiter and Jupiter NEXT hotels are welcoming Oregon business owners into its doors with their “Local Hookups Program.”

“Our Local Hookups program offers discounts to local businesses in the neighborhood, including food, drink, shopping, experiences, and more. We also use the program as an opportunity to provide our partners with exposure to the guests who come to Jupiter from near and far, widening community businesses’ reach, as well. Jupiter Hotel key cards become a golden ticket to the city around us,” says Nicke Pearson, General Manager, Jupiter Hotel.

Known for its natural beauty, Pearson feels that visitors can benefit a lot from staying at any of their Jupiter hotel properties, especially during the winter season.

Pearson says, “We are only an hour or so away from Mt. Hood, which features some of the Pacific Northwest’s most fun and adventurous skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing and other outdoor winter adventures. Head out to the slopes in the morning, then make your way back to a comfy bed at Jupiter Hotel.”

In addition to its 2004 Jupiter Hotel, guests are welcomed to check out Jupiter NEXT, its sister property which opened in 2018.

“With sweeping views of the historic Central Eastside to the glittering West Hills of Downtown Portland, upscale rooms at the NEXT offer unedited, unparalleled views of Portland. Each hotel room offers spectacular city views, 60 inch flat screen tv, mini refrigerator, stocked mini bar, and high speed wifi,” says Pearson.

Located at Jupiter NEXT, guests are welcomed to enjoy “Hey Love,” a bar, restaurant and lounge popular amongst Oregon natives and vacationers.

“Hey Love is both a love letter to Portland and a portal to somewhere else entirely—somewhere friendly, warm and a little mysterious. It’s ambience resembles a lush, jungle atmosphere. It’s a vacation with no stamp in your passport. Currently open Tuesday-Friday from 3pm-12am for dinner, plus brunch, lunch, and dinner on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to midnight,” says Michael Castellanos, Bartender at Hey Love.

Those looking to book a room at any of the Jupiter properties, as well as check out their amenities, are encouraged to check out the hotels’ official website.

Travelers can also fly straight into Portland from Honolulu on Alaska Airlines, as they offer the most nonstop flights between Hawaii and the West Coast.

Land a great fare, Next-Level Care and the best experience in the air via Alaska Airlines’ official website!

ALASKA AIRLINES WEBSITE:

www.AlaskaAir.com

@AlaskaAir (Social Media Handles)

JUPITER HOTEL WEBSITE:

www.jupiterhotel.com

@jupiterhotel (Instagram), @jupiterpdx (Twitter)