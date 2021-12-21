Oregon Offers a Wide-Range of Shops and Activities for Hawaii Visitors Traveling to Portland

Honolulu (KHON2) – Alaska Airlines is bringing the excitement of traveling to Portland in Living808’s “Trippin With Alaska Airlines” series.

As Living808 wraps up Portland Week with Alaska Airlines, Mikey Monis takes the Living808 Viewers around Portland Oregon where residents and travelers can find an array of shops and eateries.

“One thing that I recommend everyone try is ‘Voodoo Doughnuts.’ It originated right here in Oregon, and their main location in downtown Portland is open 24/7 which makes it easy and convenient for anyone, at any time,” say Mikey Monis, of Living808.

Travelers can also fly straight into Portland from Honolulu, Kahului and Lihue on Alaska Airlines, as they offer the most nonstop flights between Hawaii and the West Coast.

