Orangetheory Fitness Workout Fundraiser for Special Olympics Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2)- Orangetheory is putting the fun in fundraiser with a benefit called Orangetheory Fitness Burns For Special Olympics Hawaii.

The hour-long workout is happening Saturday, September 21st at 10am in the Mililani High School Cafeteria.

Head Coach Ryan Martin and Special Olympics athlete Renee Manfredi joined Living808 to talk about their partnership.

A group of Special Olympics athletes comes to the OTF Kakaako studio for private classes every Friday.

OTF also provided support at various games and coaches meetings in order to support the Healthy Athletes program, which provides free health screenings at their events.

“People with intellectual disabilities typically receive sub-standard care or virtually no health care at all so this is a huge, deeper part of what we are supporting: more access and wellness,” says Martin.

Manfredi has been a Special Olympics athlete for over 10 years and she’s now a Global Messenger. “My main goal is for doctors to give better health care to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” shares Manfredi. “I want doctors to look past the disability and find the true health issue.

Manfredi and Mikey Monis did one minute planks, to demonstrate the type of movements that will be part of the “OTF Burns for Special Olympics Hawaii” fundraiser

Tickets are just $20 at the door or can be purchased at any Honolulu OTF studio.

All proceeds will go to Special Olympics Hawaii.

Websites: http://orangetheoryfitness.com, http://sohawaii.org