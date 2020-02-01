One Man Broadway Style Show About African American Hero Paul Robeson in Hawaii Feb. 1st & 2nd

Honolulu (KHON2) – The story of unique African American hero Paul Robeson will be told in Hawaii at shows February 1st and 2nd at the Doris Duke Theatre.

“There was hardly a more interesting character in American history and the arts and politics than Paul Robeson,” says Writer/Actor/Comedian Stogie Kenyatta. “It’s a “Turn-of -the-Century” Love Story about the triumphs and tragedy of the great American.”

Stogie plays 12 characters and the show covers the heartfelt emotions that delves into Jim Crow Laws, The Holocaust, and the Harlem Renaissance.

He says it was important to bring the show to Hawaii because of the precedent that Robeson set for Barack Obama to become President of the United States.

Robeson is a speaker of 12 languages which allowed him to connect with people all over the world and bring justice to them.

Stogie was brought to Hawaii for the performances by Sisters Empowering Hawaii.

Stogie Kenyatta’s acclaimed “One-Man Broadway Style Show” will premier in Honolulu for one weekend only February 1, at 7 pm and February 2, at 4 pm, at the Doris Duke Theater, Honolulu Museum of Art.

Website: https://www.honolulumuseum.org/373-doris_duke_theatre

Website: www.stogiekenyatta.com