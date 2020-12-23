One Gallery on Hawaii Island Celebrates Local Artists

We head to Hawaii Island for an amazing place filled with pieces from local artists called One Gallery. Deborah Beaver is the owner.

“One Gallery has been a collective of Big Island artists for 10 years now. Most of the artists are long time residents of the Big Island. The mission of the gallery is to support the local artists only. One very important way to support artists is giving them the opportunity to promote themselves to the public. They are encouraged to participate at the gallery, explaining their art, inspiration, and technique to customers. They hear the customers’ feedback and learn what appeals to them. Knowing everything about the customers translates directly into greater success in the art business. there are over 70 Big Island artists represented at One Gallery. We feature some very well known artists such as Jane Chao, Steve Neill, Rod Cameron, Christina Skaggs, Garry Palm, Robert Weiss, Patti Pease Johnson, Esther Szegedy, etc. Every artist in the gallery has their own unique style and technique.”

For more information visit www.onegalleryhawaii.com. Customers can see the artwork offered by the artists and make purchases over the phone.