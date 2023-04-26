Bloomindale’s Ala Moana is a one-stop shop for all of your needs, including home goods! The store is featuring a One-Day Home Sale, with savings you won’t want to miss. Despite the name, this sale is actually being held for two days, on Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29th. Lieu Tran, General Manager of Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana, joined us to talk about the big savings available!

The big home sale also coincides with their Kama’aina Event, happening Friday April 28 to Sunday April 30th, which makes this weekend the perfect time to do all of your shopping and saving.

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814