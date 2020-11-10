On Deck. Toast to Weekend Brunch & Thanksgiving Special

Honolulu (KHON2) – Weekend brunch is back at Deck. and the popular Waikiki restaurant overlooking Diamond Head is celebrating with new specials and half off Champagne on Sundays.

“We are thrilled to announce that starting Saturday, November 7th, we are bringing back our signature weekend brunch at Deck,” says Lindsay Louise, Event Manager. “We will have brand new brunch menus like Biscuits & Gravy and Haupia French Toast. We have “Champagne Sundays” – 50% Off any bottles of wine that are over $50.”

Brunch cocktails include Bloody Marys and homemade sangrias. You can choose which spirit you want your Bloody Mary to be made. All house-infused. Kimchi infused gin, Jalapeno infused tequila, and Hawaiian chili & Shishito infused vodka. Sip on a cocktail while enjoying live music 12pm – 5pm.

Bartender Gerard Grehan whipped up some of the favorites including “Feel the Beet.”

Deck. also has a Thanksgiving special, a special $30 entree plate.

Operation hours as of now:

Weekend Brunch: 7am-3pm

Wed-Sun Dinner: 3pm-9pm

Daily Happy Hour : 3pm-6pm



Website: https://deckwaikiki.com/

Instagram : @deckwaikiki