On Deck. Thanksgiving Buffet & Dinner & Sunset Sessions with Tahiti Rey & Jared Ming

Honolulu (KHON2) – Waikiki destination Deck. is serving up brunch and dinner with a Thanksgiving twist complete with Diamond Head view for the holiday.

The Thanksgiving Buffet at Deck. will feature turkey and all the trimmings on November 28th from 11am-3pm for $55 per person.

Deck. will offer a $24 Turkey plate for dinner from 4-9pm as well as its other daily specials including Mediterranean Grilled Octopus and Sliders.

Deck. is popular for its casual, yet gourmet dining, drinks, and live music.

You can enjoy Sunset Sessions Thursdays from 5:30-8:30pm with Tahiti Rey and Jared Ming.

Tahiti & Jared performed on Living808 to promote their weekly shows at Deck.

Phone: (808) 931-4488

Website: deckwaikiki.com