On Deck. Taste of Weekly Queen’s Brunch

Honolulu (KHON2)- Deck. has expanded its popular brunch events into a weekly Sunday brunch buffet fit for royals: The Queen’s Brunch at Deck.!

The newly minted Queen’s Brunch promises a mid-morning feast that live up to its name; there is a raw bar with freshly shucked oysters, crab legs, jumbo shrimp cocktail, and Deck. style poke featuring salmon and ahi options.

Classic brunch dishes are also offered, such as eggs benedict, pancakes with a side of Deck.’s signature Macadamia Nut sauce, frittatas, lox and bagels, cheese boards, and assorted sliced fruits.

There is also a BBQ pit to grill up various meats and seafood!

Another Deck. brunch fan favorite—the wagyu beef curry—is also available and an expanded dessert bar features a chocolate fountain that’s sure to excite the kids (big and small).

Deck. also has Mimosas by the Bottle ($50) available.

Each order comes with a bottle of champagne along with carafes of pineapple, lilikoi, and guava juice.

Guests are encouraged to take advantage of the free ride credits courtesy of Queen Kapiolani Hotel so that they can enjoy brunch and mimosas responsibly.

Lyft users are asked to redeem credits with code QKHOTEL for new users, and code ILOVEQK for existing users.

Bruch is on every Sunday from 11am-3pm, $55 per person and $25 for children under 12.

For those driving, $3 validated valet parking is available for up to 2-hours;

Tannya Joaquin went for a taste of what you can enjoy at the Queen’s Brunch at Deck.

The weekly Queen’s Brunch at Deck. can be booked by phone (808) 931-4488 or online at www.deckwaikiki.com.