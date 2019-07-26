On Deck. – Plan Your Dream Wedding at Deck.

Honolulu (KHON2) – Say “I Do” with a beautiful backdrop of Diamond Head for a dream wedding at Deck.

The open air 3rd floor space called “Leahi Lanai” at Queen Kapiolani Hotel makes a perfect site for a ceremony overlooking Leahi, with the adjoining Leahi Ballroom creating a ballroom reception style layout for up to 150 guests.

The Leahi Lanai is a private 1,500-square foot lanai that’s reserved for special events and weddings at Deck.

Deck. offers Buffet, Banquet-style plated courses, tray-pass service, and barbecues on the Leahi Lanai.

Deck. is ideal for more intimate gatherings of up to 30 people, whether it’s a birthday party, bridal shower, intimate wedding or vow renewal.

A food & beverage minimum of $45 per person++* applies to plated courses, family-style, or buffet style dining options.

There’s nothing quite like the impact of taking in the view and the ambiance in person so Marketing & Events Manager Reina Matsuo encourages anyone curious about Deck. to set up an appointment for a tour.

For bookings and event coordination at Deck. or Leahi Room and Leahi Lanai, contact events@deckwaikiki.com .

Website: http://deckwaikiki.com