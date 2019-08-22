On Deck.- Elevated Dinner Menu Standouts Grilled Octopus & Branzino Wrapped in Ti Leaf

Deck. Executive Chef Masatsugu “Masa” Kubo is serving up an elevated experience for its revamped dinner menu to enjoy while taking in the view of Diamond Head.

Chef Masa arrived in February and immediately began researching local and native Hawaiian cuisine to give diners an elevated dinner experience without feeling buttoned up. While the cuisine style-New American-remains the same, the revamped menu focuses on shareable plates both big and small. The results include vibrant and beautifully plated dishes.

Standouts include Mediterranean Style Grilled Octopus, herb marinated with arugula and mashed potatoes, Oven Baked Whole Branzino Wrapped in Hawaiian Ti Leaf, Grilled Marinated Spicy Berkshire Pork Ribs, Caramelized Brussels Sprouts, and Grilled Asparagus Milanese.

The best way to enjoy dinner according to Marketing & Events Manager Reina Matsuo? “If you’re coming with friends and family or even if you’re here for a date night, we recommend family-style sharing so you can try a bit of everything. If you’re thinking of ordering sides, we recommend the Brussel sprouts and grilled Asparagus Milanese!”

Reservations for Deck. are available online at www.deckwaikiki.com or by phone (808) 931-4488.