Honolulu (KHON2) – Meow Wolf is a community of artists with a mission to inspire art enthusiasts with an interactive experience for families to enjoy. Omega Mart is the newest installation in Las Vegas created by the team of Meow Wolf.

Meow Wolf is bringing its second interactive art installation to Las Vegas with “Omega Mart.”

“Omega Mart is the newest interactive and immersive art experience from Meow Wolf. We encourage guests to explore an unconventional supermarket which leads to portals to different dimensions,” says Drew DiCostanzo, Director of Sales and Marketing at Meow Wolf.

Guests can experience Omega Mart through an interactive game or walk through the art installation on their own.

DiCostanzo says, “This exhibit is unlike any other. We wanted our guests to enter a space in which they are familiar with, like a supermarket. Our goal is to really immerse our guests into the stories of Omega Mart whether they do it through our interactive card game or by simply getting lost in the store.”

Omega Mart in Las Vegas is one of three exhibits hosted by Meow Wolf. According to DiCostanzo the installations in Denver and Santa Fe have been a huge success.

“For our guests that have been to our other locations, they’ll find that each of our immersive art exhibits all interconnect with one another with nods to its sister installations,” says DiCostanzo.

Omega Mart is located in Area 15, a retail and entertainment district open to Las Vegas residents and visitors.



