Honolulu (KHON2) – Olive Garden offers a variety of pasta options for customers to enjoy on “National Spaghetti Day.”

Some of Olive Garden’s traditional favorite dishes are the spaghetti and meatballs and the spaghetti with marinara sauce.

“We also have other pasta options for customers. Some of our most popular dishes are the Chicken Alfredo, which is our signature Alfredo served over fettuccini. Guests can top this with their choice of grilled chicken or crispy chicken fritta.

Our Tour of Italy is popular as well, where guests can sample three dishes: the chicken parmigiana, lasagna classic and our signature fettuccini Alfredo, all in one plate for Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara serves chicken and shrimp in a delicious creamy sauce with bacon and roasted red peppers over spaghetti,” says Jasmine Doropan, Area Director of Olive Garden.

According to Doropan, Olive Garden customers can take advantage of its weekday lunch specials which is available Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Doropan says, “We have our never-ending soup, house salad and hot breadsticks at $13.79. We also offer lunch-sized portions of spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce, fettucinialfredo, eggplant parmigiana, cheese ravioli and five cheese ziti al forno for $14.79. The spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna classico, chicken parmigiana and shrimp scampi are available at $15.79.”

Those wanting to make reservations at Olive Garden can do so by calling or going online.

Olive Garden Hawaii – Ala Moana

1450 Ala Moana Blvd Space 4240

Honolulu, HI 96814

Website: www.olivegardenhawaii.com