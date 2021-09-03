Okinawan Festival Brings the Celebration of Okinawa Virtually to Hawaii Residents

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Okinawan Festival is bringing the entertainment and culture of Okinawa with their virtual 2021 Okinawa Festival.

In compliance with state guidelines, and to keep its community safe, the Okinawa Festival is entertaining and educating audiences online at the 2021 Okinawa Festival.

“We plan on going virtual again with an online program that will feature all things Okinawan. We learned alot from last year when we did our first Virtual Okinawan Festival and we’re really excited to share our stories with a worldwide audience. This year, we are adding more pre-order food pick up events and asking everyone to support local Okinawan-owned restaurants through our Okinawan FEASTival event,” says David Jones, Chairman of the 2021 Okinawan Festival.

With a collaboration of both broadcast and online, the Okinawan Festival is partnering up with KHON2 to bring the celebration to audiences both world wide and locally.

Jones says, “This year, we’ll be featuring many of our local Okinawan performing arts groups who do Okinawan dance, taiko, eisa drumming, sanshin, and karate.We will also be featuring local musicians who play Okinawan-inspired music. We will even have an andagi cooking demo from our very own HUOA President Pat Miyashiro and long-time volunteer Ellen Higa – so you too can try making andagi at home.”

Viewers and participants can learn more about the Okinawan Festival by visiting their official website.

WEBSITE:

www.OkinawanFestival.com