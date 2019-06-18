Okinawa Week: Okinawa style Karate

Did you know that the Okinawans had their own form of Karate?

The difference was explained by Hawaii Seibukan Karate master Masakazu Teruya.

“Japanese Karate was derived as more as more of a highly competitive sport. For example, Olympic caliber techniques and skills. Okinawan Karate is rooted in Okinawan culture and intended to be a lifestyle.”

Values that are taught thru this style are patience, hard work, and inner strength.

Shuri-Te is a style of martial arts meant for royalty and originated in Northern China.

Master Teruya demonstrates techinique with John and Tannya.

If you’d like to learn more or join classes call 808-255-6758 or visit the dojo at the Moilili Community Center.

