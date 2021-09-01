Okinawa Week: Mixed Plate Shisa

All this week, Pam Young is sharing what she learned while producing her Okinawa Mixed Plate special. Today, we learn about the national mascot of okinawa…the good fortune shisa. In Naha City you can make your own good luck Shisa. Stores sell the form in Bisque clay. But life sized shisa also dance. Two dancers under the fur and frills of the mythical beast. In Kalihi, Jon Itomura teaches keiki to be dancing Shisa.

You can be a part of the Hawaii United Okinawa Association YouTube channel or the Okinawan Festival Facebook page on Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5 from 2pm to 5pm. We will also be airing highlights from the festival on KHON on Saturday, Sept. 4th from 7 pm re-airing on Sunday at 8pm.