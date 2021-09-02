Okinawa Week Hawaii’s Kitchen : Hide-Chan, Sunrise & Utage Restaurants

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road featured three local family restaurants for Okinawa Week: Hide-Chan, Sunrise, and Utage Restaurants.

Hidemitsu & Chizuko Tamayose, Owners of Hide-Chan Restaurant, say their specialties include Miso Rafute, Goya & Sweet Potato Tempura, and Nakami Soup.

For Hide-Chan, you can order take-out. Call ahead for dine-in seating. Cash only with limited partking, but if you want home cooked Okinawan comfort food, itʻs worth it!

Hide-Chan is located at 2471 S. King Street.

Owners of Sunrise Restaurant Chokatsu & Tomoko Tamayose describe favorite dishes such as Soki Jiru (Sparerib Soup), Okinawan Yakisoba, Goya Champuru, and Pig’s Feet Soup.

Chokatsu learned how to cook Okinawan food from his Aunties and you can look forward to him breaking into music at the restaurant like he did during our Hawaii’s Kitchen segment.

Sunrise is located at 525 Kapahulu Avenue and is only offering takeout currently.

Website: thesunriserestaurant.com

Jocelyn Kishimoto & son Ivan,

Owners of Utage Restaurant & Lounge say popular Okinawan dishes include Shoyu Pork, Nabera Champuru, Nasubi and Shoyu Pork.

Andagi Thursday is a popular promotion for Utage and the restaurant puts daily specials on its Instagram page.

Utage Restaurant and Lounge is located at 1286 Kalani Street in City Square. It’s open for dine-in and takeout. Reservations are recommended.

Website: utagehawaii.com