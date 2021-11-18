Ohana Men’s Clinic Celebrates Movember

Movember is a movement that started in Australia, looking to increase awareness about men’s health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health issues, and suicide. The idea is to grow out your mustache and when a friend or relative brings up the subject, you take the opportunity to ask them when their last doctor’s visit was, or when was your husband’s/boyfriend’s last doctor visit was.

We asked Ohana Men’s Cilnic Owner, Doctor Charles Arakaki about the importance of this movement.

“The reason that it’s so important is because generally speaking, men do not go to see their doctors. Our parents were in the greatest generation so we learned from men who never called in sick, never went to see their doctors. The key point is that we want you to see your doctor because if any health condition is developing, we can catch it early while it is simple to treat, versus later when it may become much more difficult to treat, may involve medications/surgeries/hospitalizations, et. Men should know their blood pressure, their cholesterol levels, their glucose levels. Depending on their personal or family history, they can discuss monitoring prostate levels. If they drink alcohol, liver function might be something to check. If they are long 4time smokers, a low dose CT scan may be something they want to get checked. At the Ohana Mens Clinic, we deal with men who develop problems as they age such as decreased drive for intimacy, lower energy levels, decreasing strength and/or endurance, and even having the inability to perform in the bedroom. These may be signs of low testosterone.”

For more information visit the clinic at 4211 Waialae Ave Kahala Office Tower Suite 202 Honolulu HI 96816