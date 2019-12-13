OHA Holiday Pop-Up Mākeke

Honolulu (KHON2) – A holiday pop-up organized by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs featuring Native Hawaiian Goods is back for its third year.

The Holiday Pop-Up Mākeke is a one-day only event where over 70 Native Hawaiian artists, vendors and brands gather for the ultimate shopping experience.

The Holiday Pop-Up Mākeke is happening on December 21 from 9am to 2pm at the Nā Lama Kukui Center across from Liliha Bakery on Nimitz.

Admission and parking are free.

OHA is proud to support Native Hawaiian entrepreneurs with this event.

There will be food and snack vendors, lifestyle products, keiki gifts, and fashion like Manaola, Ari South, Kini Zamora, and Kauluaʻe.

Featured products include lifestyle brand Salt Water Heals, ʻOpihi ʻo Nā Lani, and Mauli Jewelry pieces that are inspired by our land, our seas, and our culture.

There will even be dog collars with aloha prints.

In addition to the annual holiday makeke, OHA provides Malama and Hua Kanu Loans to help Hawaiians expand their business, and extends the invitation to Hawaiian owned businesses to submit advertisements for their business to be featured in Ka Wai Ola.

This monthly newspaper is distributed to 60,000 people throughout the pae aina and the continent.

Website: www.oha.org