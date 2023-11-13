In the world of cruising, a new star is on the horizon – the Oceania Vista. Gene Miyake, managing director of Non-Stop Travel Hawaii, joined Living808 to share his firsthand experience aboard the vessel, revealing why it’s a standout choice for those seeking a truly indulgent escape.

Sailing in Style: Oceania Vista’s Unique Appeal

Gene shared that the Oceania Vista, a brand-new ship, is making waves with its distinct approach to luxury cruising. Unlike the trend of mega-ships, this vessel has been meticulously designed to accommodate just 1200 guests, ensuring an intimate and pampered experience. With a crew of 800 members, passengers can expect unparalleled attention and service.

A Culinary Odyssey: Oceania Cruises for Food Enthusiasts

What sets Oceania Cruises apart is its dedication to food lovers. Created and run by culinary enthusiasts, the cruise line boasts specialty restaurants like Toscana, Polo Grill, Red Ginger, and the recently introduced Aquamar Kitchen – all without any cover charges. Imagine indulging in unlimited lobster tails and expertly cooked steaks at the buffet – a culinary adventure like no other.

Entertainment Extravaganza and Activities Galore

Beyond the culinary delights, Oceania Vista offers a spectrum of entertainment, from sail-away parties to performances by the Vista Showband and the Lastara String Quartet. Passengers can engage in activities like pickleball, miniature golf, salon services, and a fully-equipped fitness center, ensuring there’s something for every taste.

Elegance in Every Detail: Staterooms and Suites

Staterooms aboard Oceania Vista are elegantly appointed, starting at an impressive 291 square feet. The suites, priced affordably, provide an even more luxurious experience, promising passengers ample space and comfort during their journey.

Global Exploration: Oceania Cruises’ Diverse Itineraries

Oceania Cruises caters to the wanderlust of its passengers with global itineraries. From Japan and Asia to South Africa, the Mediterranean, British Isles, Canada & New England, and South America – the options are vast. For those departing from Hawaii, Non-Stop Travel offers escorted group cruises, providing a seamless and enriching travel experience.

For those interested in learning more, visit Non-Stop Travel or call 808-593-0700 for more information.