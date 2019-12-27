Oceanfront New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Waikiki

Honolulu (KHON2) – Ring in 2020 in style with a choice of oceanfront celebrations in Waikiki from the historic Royal Hawaiian to the Moana Surfrider to the Sheraton Waikiki.

RumFire at the Sheraton Waikiki is giving revelers an early taste of the Rio Carnival this New Year’s Eve, transforming the hotel’s entire oceanfront space into a celebration reminiscent of the famed Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro.

The Rio Carnival New Year’s Eve extravaganza gets underway at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31 and will continue into the first two hours of 2020 on Wednesday, January 1, pausing only for the fireworks spectacular at midnight.

Waikiki”s version of the Rio Carnival will span over 22,000 square feet of space and the entire oceanfront length of the resort from the Helumoa Pool deck on the Diamond Head side to The Edge of Waikiki on the west side of the property.

The headliner is popular singer-songwriter Haliene, who along with DJ Paul Brandon, DJ XL, DJ Jimmy Taco and DJ Jem, will set the mood playing the most infectious dance music the world has to offer, keeping the party going will into the morning. The emcees for the evening are KHON2’s own Kelly Simek and Chris “Steezy” Stilez of 102.7FM “Da Bomb.”

The Royal Hawaiian is rewriting the script on its classic New Year’s Eve party. This year, the Pink Palace of the Pacific is the setting for “Adventures in Wonderland” at the picturesque Ocean Lawn, Monarch Room and Mai Tai Bar with the best views of the fireworks off Waikiki Beach at midnight. The swanky soiree begins at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, and promises to be an upscale, posh celebration in true Royal fashion with a grand chefs’ table buffet, acclaimed deejay Teley, dancers all night long, and beachfront views of the fireworks at midnight.

The Moana Surfrider is taking guests around the world to welcome the new decade. The “Around the World” New Year’s Eve extravaganza is set for Tuesday, December 31 at 8 p.m. at the First Lady of Waikiki. The festivities get started with a variety of multi-cultural performances, culminating in a spectacular fireworks show off Waikiki Beach at midnight and into 2020. The Moana’s Banyan Courtyard serves as center stage for the exciting night with music by DJ Baby G all night, cultural performances every hour such as lion dances, Polynesian dances, taiko drummers, as well as costumed characters in cultural outfits. Young guests will delight in activities such as face painting, balloon animal and caricature artists. There’ll also be photo booths for families to remember the occasion. At the Beach Bar near the center of the action, a limited food menu and full bar menu will be available for purchase.

Reservations for each of the parties can be made at the http://HonoluluBoxOffice.com.