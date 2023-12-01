The makers of Ocean Vodka have a farm and distillery on the slopes of Haleakalā, where they showcase the art of organic vodka production while promoting eco-conscious practices. While on Maui, the Living808 team immersed themselves in the vibrant offerings of Ocean Organic Farm and Distillery, guided by Lead Tasting Guide Joseph Crivello. They explored the farm, experienced a tasting, and enjoyed the live entertainment.

The tasting experience unveiled the intricate process behind the farm’s products. Starting with a detailed history, it progressed through organic farming practices, harvest, juicing, fermentation, and distillation. The finale at the tasting bar showcased six distinctive spirits, including Kula Organic Rum and the innovative Ocean Espresso Martini.

As a distillery, the spotlight is on cocktails crafted exclusively from on-site spirits. Ingredients, like vanilla for the Tangerine Dream cocktail, are sourced directly from the farm. The evolving cocktail menu showcases each spirit, occasionally featuring specials inspired by seasonal ingredients.

At Ocean Organic Farm and Distillery, live music graces the venue nightly from 4:30 pm to 7 pm, featuring award-winning musicians from Maui and neighboring islands. Visitors can grab a great variety of food from the cafe while enjoying the music.

Reflecting on the Café’s reception, Crivello shared the team’s excitement at achieving a top 10% position on TripAdvisor globally. The Café has swiftly become a beloved gathering place, embodying the initial vision of creating a space where people can unwind, enjoy exceptional food and cocktails, all against the backdrop of Maui’s breathtaking views.

For more information, visit oceandistillery.com.

Mālama Maui is supported by Hawaiian Airlines. To learn how you can Mālama Maui, visit HawaiianAirlines.com/VisitMaui.

@HawaiianAirlines

#HawaiianAirlines