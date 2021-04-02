Word of Life Offers Easter Celebration For Community

Honolulu (KHON2) – Word of Life Hawaii spreads positivity through Easter celebrations and services.

Word of Life Hawaii is offering multiple services through Easter weekend to the community, for those comfortable in person, or from their homes.

“Word of Life is making available three days of an opportunity to experience love and acceptance. Friday, Saturday and multiple times on Sunday,” says Pastor Kuna, Senior Pastor at Word of Life West Oahu.

Known for their community outreaches, Word of Life Hawaii has been helping out Hawaii residents, especially within the past year.

Kuna says, “For everything we do, we do it to spread love, which is what we are all about. We welcome those who are less fortunate, and become a source of support for them.”

Those looking to be a part of Word of Life Hawaii’s community outreach, or stay up to date with future events, are encouraged to follow them on social media and visit their official website.

Website:

https://wolhawaii.com/

Social Media Handle:

@WordOfLifeHi



