What’s Up Weekend

EVAN KHAY:

This Saturday head over to the Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach Hotel for Evan Khay’s live album recording session.

Enjoy a night of food, drinks, and music from Evan Khay.

VISIT: www.EvanKhay.com

LITTLE SHOPS OF HORROR:

Tonight, head over to Kaimuki High School’s Performing Arts Center for the production of “The Little Shops of Horror.” Sing and dance along to the musical performance brought to you by the talented students of Kaimuki Middle and High School.

BRUNCH FEST:

Honolulu Magazine is bringing together the Island’s top brunch spots it’s third annual Brunchfest. This Sunday make your way to the new Ho’okupu Center at Kewalo Harbor to eat your heart out. This family-friendly event includes some of Hawaii’s top restaurants, live entertainment and more.

VISIT: www.HonoluluMagazine.com