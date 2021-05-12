Vaccine Party: High Low Hostess

Amanda Orso, a lifestyle influencer, is helping folks around the US put together Vaccine parties with a list of tips, recipes, décor and much more.

After more than a year without getting together, vaccinated Americans are ready to reunite with their best friends in style! Celeb party planner AMANDA ORSO has helped some of the most fabulous make the occasion even more special by throwing them ‘VACCINATION CELEBRATIONS.” According to Orso, the trick to hosting a seamless soiree is “Sticking to the theme and running with it, from the food to the favors.”

For more great ideas and information on the Vaccine Party Planner, visit https://highlowhostess.com