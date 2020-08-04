USS Missouri Marks 75th Anniversary of End of World War II

Honolulu (KHON2) – The USS Missouri has adjusted plans to mark the 75th anniversary of the End of World War II with scaled back events and online activities.

The commemoration is themed ‘Salute their Service, Honor their Hope.’ “Our original plans included a week-long of activities and events but because of COVID-19, we’ve had to and continue to make adjustments with regards to the commemoration events and honors,” explains Mike Carr, President & CEO, USS Missouri Memorial Association. “Though we anticipate smaller gatherings and greatly scaled back events for the health and safety of our staff and guests. We will be moving forward with events on September 1 and 2.”

The Mighty Mo is a symbol of peace and hope as the site where Japan surrendered, which brought an end to World War II 75 years ago. “Currently, we are featuring our newly remodeled Kamikaze exhibit on the ship’s second deck. We are in the process of creating a temporary traveling exhibit featuring the Hiroshima-Nagasaki atomic bombings which took place in August 1945. This exhibit will display one-of-a-kind artifacts from the Hiroshima Peace Museum,” shares Carr, who adds of the 75th anniversary, “This will likely be the last major milestone for many of our veteran crew members who served during that time.”

There’s also a documentary that was a finalist for the 2019 Asian Academy of Creative Awards that’s available online. ‘Houses for Peace’ tells the story of Floyd Schmoe, an American who traveled to Hiroshima more than 70 years ago on a mission of peace. Schmoe lead a group of volunteers to build houses for survivors of the atomic bomb and their families.

This Wednesday, August 5th, it will be part of a Q & A panel discussion via Zoom starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, which will also feature 75-year-old atomic bomb survivor Koko Kondo who spent time with Schmoe as a young girl. The documentary’s director Kumiko Ogoshi Takai will also be on the Q & A panel, which is FREE and open to all, but requires an RSVP.

Wednesday, August 5 at 4:00 p.m.

Free and open to all

RSVP Required: http://janm.org/events

Website: https://ussmissouri.org