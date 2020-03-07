Upcoming Orchid Show & Plant Sales

There are two Orchid Show & Plant Sales happening on March 20, 21 and 22, 2020.

The Windward Orchid Society is hosting it’s 40th Annual Orchid Show and Plant sale at S.W. King Intermediate School on Friday (March 20) and Saturday (March 21) from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm, and on Sunday (March 22) from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The 66th Annual Kunia Orchid Show and Plant Sale is also happening at Leilehua High School Gymnasium on Friday (March 20) and Saturday (March 21) from 9 am to 5:00 pm, and on Sunday (March 22) from 9 am to 4 pm.

Rod Oshima, owner of Diamond Head Plants, gives us a sneak peek at what he’ll have available at the upcoming events.

Website: http://diamondheadplants.com/

http://windwardorchidsociety.org

https://www.facebook.com/events/467507697505564/