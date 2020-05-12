Sweet Lady Lei is a local business that features unique, gourmet candy leis such as the original Yummy Gummy Lei.

Some of the gourmet leis include the Yummy Gummy Lei in Rainbow that has all the juicy flavors in it such as cherry, lemon, pineapple, orange, and apple. It is the most popular item! They also make a LiHing version of the Rainbow Gummy Lei, as well as the Sour Gummy Lei, and the Sour LiHing Gummy Lei. All flavors and colors including licorice in cherry red and the jumbo gumball lei in assorted colors.

New this year is the LED light-up yummy gummy lei. The LED has 3 modes, flashing , constant, and pulse. All of the items are made in Hawaii and you can congratulate your graduate of the class of 2020. Sweet Lady Lei is also offering a sweet deal. 25% OFF SALE of all our leis on our website www.sweetladylei.com