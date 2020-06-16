Special Olympics Hawaii Virtual Event

Special Olympics Hawaii will be holding it’s first-ever virtual ‘Cheer for Champions Fundraiser.’ For the first time in its 10-year history, Special Olympics Hawaii’s annual Cheer for Champions event moves online and will take place over a three-day period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fundraising effort will begin on June 17 and end on June 19 with a special, live broadcast, online auction and more. And because it’s online, everyone is invited to participate. The virtual Cheer for Champions event is open to the public for those who want to watch the live broadcast, participate in the online auction and donate to Special Olympics Hawaii. To make a donation, please visit: www.sohawaii.org. The online auction is now open for bidding. To participate, visit: https://bit.ly/2020cheerauction.

Proceeds from this event will help continue to provide virtual and online programs during the pandemic and help to ensure over 3,400 children and adults with intellectual disabilities can return back to the sports fields and experience the joy, friendships and feeling of achievement that Special Olympics Hawaii brings into their lives.

For more information on Special Olympics, please visit www.sohawaii.org. You can also follow Special Olympics Hawaii on Twitter, www.twitter.com/sohawaii, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsHawaii, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/SOHawaii.