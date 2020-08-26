Special Olympics Hawaii Reinvents the Plunge

This year, Special Olympics Hawaii decided to reinvent it’s traditional, in-person Polar Plunge fundraiser – where participants slide down a large inflatable slide into a pool of ice water – into a newly conceived event named “Paradise Plunge.” The new format allows participants to safely support athletes by donating or raising a minimum of $100 in donations and sharing a video or photos of themselves performing any type of water activity – whether it’s at the beach surfing or even taking the plunge in a swimming pool.

Paradise Plunge 2020

Open to individuals, families and student groups.

All plungers are asked to raise a minimum $100 donation to receive a Paradise Plunge event shirt.

There is also a reduced fundraising goal of $50 for students of all ages, elementary through college.

The deadline for photo and video submissions is Sunday, August 30. Please upload at WeTransfer.com to development@sohawaii.org.

To sign up, make a donation or for more information on how to participate, please visit: www.sohawaii.org.