Ric Noyle On Photocon Hawaii, Photoshop & Drone Workshops

Honolulu (KHON2) – Renowned photographer Ric Noyle has a series of virtual workshops planned for the 4th PhotoCon Hawaiʻi in November and an opportunity to sharpen photoshop skills and shoot with drones at Kualoa Ranch .

PhotoCon Hawai‘i Virtual is Hawaiʻi’s Fourth Annual Premiere Educational and Informational event with online virtual workshops for Professional, Amateur and Enthusiast Photographers.

The next PhotoCon Hawaiʻi is scheduled for November 7 & 8. “Our normal four-day conference is NOW a two-day cluster of 8 x 90-minute dynamic and informative “how to” virtual workshops with industry leaders,” shares Noyle. “Each speaker will be asked to explain the creative workflow and set up of four images. This will include pre-recorded behind-the-scenes (BTS) video, illustration, or live demonstration.“

You can also take a 4-week long Virtual Adobe PhotoShop workshop with Stephen Burns starting July 18.

This is a 4-week workshop (2 hours each Saturday) designed to get you, the photographer, to think and create beyond the still photograph. The goal is to share that one’s vision is not limited to a single image but can be derived from multiple compositions from multiple imagery.

This year, the theme for the Photocon photo contest is “The Essence of the Pandemic in Hawaiʻi”. The photo contest will focus on the essence of images that were captured in Hawaiʻi, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Only images that have been created in Hawai’i from March 25th, 2020 till July 30th, 2020 are eligible for entry. Full contest rules will soon be available online.

Ric Noyle is also working with Kualoa Ranch to have a “hands on” Drone Workshop. Covering flying safely. FAA rules. It will be for beginners and advanced drone pilots. Everything you need to know to be safe and improve your flying skills for stills and video.

Details will be online soon.

Website: https://photoconhawaii.com/