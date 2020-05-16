If you are a huge fan of chocolate chips, then today is your day! National Chocolate Chip Day is observed every year on May 15th, a day to indulge in your favorite dishes that include chocolate chips. Mikey, along with his nephew, Ryan teach our KHON2 viewers how to bake a chocolate chip cookie brownie. Make sure to tag @Living808TV in your chocolate chip recipes to celebrate this fun holiday.

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE BROWNIES:

Brownie (Base):

-1 brownie mixture

-2 eggs

-3 tbsp. of oil or butter (Mikey and his nephew used coconut oil)

*Follow brownie mixture instructions*

Cookie (2nd Layer):

Suggested: buy a cookie dough without extra toppings in it

**PREHEAT OVEN TO 400 DEGREES. BAKE FOR 25 MINUTES.**

Homemade Chocolate Chips:

– 125 gm dark chocolate/compound – Piping bag or take a stiff platic bag – Butter paper

Instructions:

-Boil water on high

-Place a pyrex or “heat safe” bowl in or above boiling water

-Add chocolate compounds in bowl, and stir until it has a liquid texture

-Place liquid chocolate in a piping bag or stiff plastic

-Squeeze liquid chocolate out of piping bag or stiff plastic bag onto butter paper to create chocolate chips

**PLACE IN FREEZER FOR 25-30 MNUTES**