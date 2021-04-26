Mother’s Day Flower Picks by Watanabe Floral

Honolulu (KHON2) – Want to treat your Mom to flowers for Mother’s Day? We asked Watanabe Floral for some favorite flowers to celebrate your Mom.

Unlike Valentine’s Day which is a day that’s mostly about roses, Mother’s Day is a day for spring flowers. “Valentine’s Day is about 90% men and they really only know Roses,” explains Monty Pereira, General Manager and Sales & Marketing Director. “Mother’s Day is about 60-70% women shopping and although roses are still popular, women enjoy other spring flowers like Lilies, Tulips, Sunflowers and Peony to name a few. Lei are also very popular for Mother’s Day as well.”

Some things you should know. Watanabe Floral will not be open on Sunday, so they won’t be open on Mother’s Day. This is a big holiday for grave visits. Plus, the UH Graduations are also this weekend so Lei will be in very high demand.

Contactless delivery and masks and social distancing are required.

The best way to order is online. Website: www.watanabefloral.com