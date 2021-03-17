Make-A-Wish Hawaii’s 2nd Annual Stars at Home Virtual Talent Show

Make-A-Wish Hawaii (MAWH) is bringing together the stars in our community to show support for local waiting wish keiki through their 2nd annual Stars at Home virtual talent show. Submit a one minute video showing off your hidden (or not so hidden) talent! Talent comes in all shapes and sizes. Your act could be anything from dancing or singing to cooking the perfect omelet or even beekeeping – all are welcome! MAWH will select a unique array of videos that the community can vote on with $5 donations – a virtual ‘high-five’ for local wish keiki. The first-place winner (participant with the most ‘high fives’) will win four round trips tickets courtesy of Alaska Airlines! The top three winners will win a pizza party courtesy of Domino’s Hawaii. Video submissions are being accepted now through March 26. Voting will take place April 22-28, with the winners being announced on April 29, World Wish Day.
For more information visit http://hawaii.wish.org.