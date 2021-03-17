Make-A-Wish Hawaii’s 2nd Annual Stars at Home Virtual Talent Show

With Covid still having a grip on everything we do, St. Patrick’s Day will have a much different look and feel than we are used to. Kelley O’Neil's in Waikiki is taking that into consideration and making the month of March a celebration. A traditional American Pub with an Irish theme, Kelley O’Neil's is open seven days a week from 10am to midnight, serving the best adult beverages including Guinness, Molson Coors and any mixed spirits your heart desires. We spoke with owner John Langan about Covid and entertainment as well.

“Sanitation and social distancing is critical. Our staff takes this very seriously. We know that until we reach that herd immunity with vaccinations, we must take these extra steps and precautions in order to make sure that everyone – us included - stays safe. Live music is one of the things that put Kelley O’Neil’s on the map. For over 20 years, people can count on this spot to enjoy and experience live musical entertainment. We recently reintroduced live music and feature it 7 days a week. We are featuring soloist’s and duets performing dinner shows from 6-9pm. For now, the dance shoes are to be left at home. Sing a long tunes like Sweet Caroline are on the bench until we can open things up and get back to rocking Waikiki.”