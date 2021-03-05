Kamehameha Schools Presents Talk Story & Pau Hana with #HFWF, Rising Up

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kamehameha Schools Presents Talk Story & Pau Hana virtual event with #HFWF, and Rising Up, to discuss how Hawaii is coming together through agriculture, education and culinary.

Hear from some heroes and thought leaders who are helping uplift the community through agriculture, education and culinary. With the odds for success against us, these leaders have risen to the occasion and created ways for our communities to come together and thrive.

“Kamehameha Schools embraces its role in Hawaiʻi’s food system,” says Kirstin Kahaloa, Portfolio Manager, Kamehameha Schools Community & ‘Ᾱina Resiliency Group. “We are the largest private steward of diversified agricultural land in Hawaiʻi, with nearly 800 farmers on over 180,000 acres across the paeʻāina – that’s about a quarter of the ag land in Hawaiʻi! Our land produces over 18 MILLION pounds of food every year – from papayas to pigs, cows to cacao, ʻulu, coffee, mac nuts and more.”

Kamehameha Schools works with community partners like the Hawaiʻi Food & Wine Festival to grow more healthy and accessible food in Hawaiʻi, to feed people here and around the world.

The event is called Rising Up and highlights organizations and programs that are uplifting the community during the pandemic related to our food system. Guests will hear stories from across the state about feeding programs, food distribution, and food hubs that are nourishing our community. For the pau hana part, there will be a special cocktail using locally grown and made KoHana Rum.

The event is March 23 at 5:30 p.m. Register at hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com. Event access is a $10 donation to the Kokua Ag & Culinary Fund.

Keynote Speaker: Kristin Frost Albrecht, Executive Director, Hawai‘i Food Basket. The Food Basket is a food bank that serves the County of Hawaiʻi. they also coordinate the statewide Double Bucks program.

Panelists:

· Megan Fox, Executive Director, Malama Kaua‘i

· Noʻeau Peralto, Executive Director, Hui Mālama i ke Ala ʻŪlili

· Dean & Michele Wilhelm, Executive Co-Directors, Hoʻokuaʻāina

Participants will join featured talent on zoom for a panel discussion, followed by a live audience Q&A. Event access is a $10 donation to the Kokua Ag & Culinary Fund. Register at www.hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com

Kamehameha Schools will be presenting another event with the Hawaiʻi Food & Wine Festival in April, Family Meals & Mocktails with Chef Ming Tsai.

Beyond that, KS is working with Ulupono Initiative, The Kohala Center and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement on Mahiʻai Scale-Up, helping businesses working with food to scale their operations to bring more healthy local food to our community. There are 30 businesses that have been selected to participate and the business plan competition will award winners in May.