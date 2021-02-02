Join the Great Aloha Run’s First Virtual Event

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run will be virtual for the first time in its 37 year race history.

“The pandemic has forced us to pivot and find another way to hold the race,” says Great Aloha Run Carole Kai. “Instead of the normal route between Aloha Tower and Aloha Stadium, participants will be able to run the 8.15-mile race at any location and at any time. You don’t need to be a serious runner to participate, anyone can sign up for this race. Plus, you will get awesome GAR swag mailed to you!”

It’s also not limited to a one day race. “We are giving everyone 8 days from February 8 to 15 to complete the race,” adds Carole Kai. “This means they can do it all in one day, or two days, or however many it will take them to complete 8.15-miles which is equivalent to the distance between Aloha Tower and Aloha Stadium. If they don’t want to run, they can jog or walk it, it’s completely up to the participant and what they are comfortable with.”

Even though we can’t be together in person this year, Kai says they’ll host the Great Aloha Kanikapila Music Series featuring performances from some of the best Hawaii entertainers from Pomaika`i Lyman, Jon Yamasato and Herb Ohta Jr., Bobby Moderow, Nathan Aweau, to name a few. They will be live streaming these concerts from the Hawaii Theater on February 13 and 15. It’ll be great! We also have fabulous prize giveaways, health tips and challenges for participants too!

The Great Aloha Run is a great supporter of many community organizations. “Despite these challenging times, the Great Aloha Run is committed to the health and well-being of the people of Hawaii and there’s no doubt that our Hawaii charities need our support now more than ever,” adds Kai. “Money raised from this year’s event, and all previous races, is all for charity. Over the years, we’ve raised more than $14.5 million dollars to give back to over 150 local non-profits and community organizations.”

Go to greataloharun.com to register for the race.