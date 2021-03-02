Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii Nature Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary with new programs and scholarships.

According to Executive Director Todd Cullison, “Incubation in the Outdoor Circle dates as far back as the 70s and early days as Makiki Education Center inside a warehouse to two campuses. 90s expansion to Maui as a tenant of the Iao Valley Lodge which eventually we purchased. We established pilot programs on Kauai and partnerships with hotels like the Kahala to Kapalua Bay..”

Hawaii Nature Center has a new one day a week program.. Weekday on Wednesdays on Maui and Fridays on Oahu Maui scholarships are available and Oahu fee is $70 for members

“As part of our 40th we are offering a free program that’s a virtual lesson for schools,” adds Cullison.

Website: http://HawaiiNatureCenter.org

Social Media Handles: HawaiiNatureCenter on Instagram & Facebook