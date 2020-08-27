Hawaii Bicycle Leagues 10 Day Event

The mission of the non-profit is to enable more people to ride bicycles for health, recreation, and transportation through advocacy, education, and events. The HBL is seeing more people biking because of the pandemic, so the need for the education and advocacy the HBL provides is higher than ever.

Lori McCarney, the executive director of the Hawaii Bicycle League joined John Veneri to discuss upcoming events and fundraising opportunities.

“Bike ride events are the primary fundraising source for us, and with the pandemic we have not been able to hold these events as we have for years. We had to cancel our largest fundraising event—the Honolulu Century Ride for 2020, so we created a brand new event, the Hawai’i Ride of the Century. This is an event you can bike solo, knowing there are other people doing it the same as you. We decided to make the Hawaii Ride of the Century more fun and rewarding and give people the opportunity to set a personal biking challenge and then go get it over a 10-day period. We’re providing routes, mobile aid stations, official wristbands, trophies for competitive challenges, and a great finishers package—including an awesome medal, finishers t-shirt, bandanna and certificate. And everything we’re doing is designed with protocols for social distancing and protecting from virus spread.”

To find out more information about the Hawaii Ride of the Century and the Hawaii Bicycle League, visit www.hbl.org