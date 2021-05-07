Experience for Weddings and Other Event Celebrations at Deck.

Honolulu (KHON2) – Deck. is showcasing its popular lanai and Leahi room for weddings, graduation parties, and other celebrations and group gatherings.

The open-air restaurant at Queen Kapiolani Hotel is now able to book weddings for guests of up to 80 people as COVID rules for events relax.

The lanai and room overlook Diamond Head, which creates a beautiful backdrop for parties.

If you’re interested in planning a party or event at Deck., you should act fast since demand is picking up.

Website: https://deckwaikiki.com/events/

Instagram : @deckwaikiki

Email: events@plandosee.com

Phone: 808.931.4450 Mon – Fri: 10am-4pm