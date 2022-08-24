Honolulu (KHON2) – Oahu Photo Booths showcase one-of-a-kind products, services, longevity, reputation, uniquiness.

For 10 years, Oahu Photo Booths has been providing high quality photo opportunities appropriate for any occasion.

“All our packages include unlimited prints, event appropriate props, a free template and 2 attendants to assist guests and give them tips to get the best shots,” says Matt Satterlee, Owner of Oahu Photo Booths.

According to Satterlee, their signature photo booth is the Party Cube, and coming in a close second is the Open Air photo booth.

Satterlee says, “It’s the largest inflatable photo booth in Hawaii. I think we’ve had upwards of 20 people in the Party Cube. In low-light environments, the Party Cube comes alive with neon LED lights. At any party, the Party Cube becomes the life of the party. Also, because the Party Cube is white, it produces a very professional lighting effect.”

In addition to its booths and services, Oahu Photo Booths have partnered with From Above Entertainment to bring emcee and DJ services to any occasions.

“Our team is full of energetic and fun individuals, we feel that whatever party we attend the crowds have a good time,” says Wesley Nakano, Owner of From Above Entertainment.

To book Oahu Photo Booths for any occasion or From Above Entertainment can do so via their websites.

Oahu Photo Booths:

Website: www.oahuphotobooths.com

Email: Admin@oahuphotobooths.com

Social Media Handles: OahuPhotoBooths

From Above Entertainment:

Website: www.FromAboveEntertainment.com

Email: FromAboveEntertainment@gmail.com