Did you know there is an entire committee that was formed to investigate and stop invasive species. Well today we are talking about one of the smallest insects that can leave a mark, not just with a sting but damaging parts of our forests and communities. Jamie miller and Mele Ana kastner, joined John to share what the Oahu Invasive Species Committee mission is about and how you can help.

For more information, you can visit them at www.oahuisc.org or on social media @oahuisc.