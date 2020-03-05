The yearly Oahu Festival is back and it’s bigger than ever! This Saturday, guests are invited to party on the streets of Waikiki for this annual event. The purpose of the festival is to support local small business owners and artists by giving them the opportunity to showcase, and sell their products and services to a large international audience. Tannya invites President and Owner of Millwood Ohana Productions, David Millwood, and Hawaii Sales Director Ryan Souza to get more details.
VISIT: http://www.millwoodohanaproductions.com