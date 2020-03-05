Oahu Festival

Honolulu (KHON2) - Clean energy starts with clean PV panels and RevoluSun invited Living808 to watch them at work cleaning and doing maintenance to give homeowners the most bang for their buck.

"Panel cleaning is important especially in Hawaii surrounded by ocean," says RevoluSun President Dave Gorman. "We have unusually high amount of salt in our air which ends up on our panels, it builds up overtime. Hawaii is also lush so we have a lot of trees and we also have lovely creatures that live in those trees. Depending on where you live you may be in a direct path flight of the birds that leave little 'presents' for us on our panels."