North Shore Soap Factory celebrates 15 years

The North Shore Soap Factory is celebrating it’s 15year anniversary in the Waialua Sugar Mill this year. The store itself sits in the historic Bagasse bin where a long time ago it housed compost and was turned into electricity. Now the bin is home to a soap factory, store and handcrafted items. What started out as a hobby has turned into a booming business for tourists and locals alike.

And now Hawaiian Bath and Body in coordination with the North Shore Soap Factory, have launched a keiki product line. We spoke with co-owner and co-founder Debora Driscoll about the line.

“We are so excited to be launching our Keiki Line! We’re introducing our

Keiki soaps first with an online presale 10 days leading up to August 1,

then adding the rest of the line as we go along. It’s been years in the

making, which got sidelined by…my own Keiki and LIFE!! It’s perfect

timing to be “birthing” the new line at the Soap Factory’s 15 year

anniversary August 1st! We’ll be celebrating all month long so keep

checking on our social media for updates!”

