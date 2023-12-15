The Town Center of Mililani is gearing up for the highlight of the year with its annual Pineapple Drop event, now rebranded as the Noon Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop. Promising to be the biggest family event, the celebration takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering a vibrant lineup of live performances, exciting giveaways, and the highly anticipated Pineapple Drop countdown at noon.

Traditionally an evening affair, the Pineapple Drop has undergone a transformation into a daytime spectacle, allowing families to revel in the festivities and still have time to celebrate the actual New Year’s Eve in the evening. The event boasts a headlining performance by Natural Vibrations, complemented by a dynamic haka performance by Huakaʻi Polynesian Productions, Asian Lion Dance Team and Ryugen Taiko’s high-energy presentations, and the melodic tunes of Aolani Silva, Miss Teen American Scholar 2022.

Adding to the excitement are fun activities and promotions at select tenant locations, Pineapple Selfie Stations, and the opportunity to capture memories with the towering 12-foot tall Pineapple at the Town Center of Mililani.

Inspired by the iconic Times Square Ball Drop, the Pineapple Drop offers a unique Hawaiian twist to the traditional New Year’s Eve celebration. Set to island time, the illuminated pineapple will descend precisely at noon, marking the culmination of the event.

Compared to other events at the Town Center of Mililani, the Noon Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop takes the crown as the largest and most exhilarating. Growing in popularity each year, the event is particularly appealing to all age groups, with a special focus on family-friendly entertainment and the thrilling Pineapple Drop for the keiki.

For more information on this exciting event, details can be found on the Town Center of Mililani’s website at towncenterofmililani.com. Additionally, updates and highlights can be accessed through their Instagram (@towncenterofmililani) and Facebook page (Town Center of Mililani). Don’t miss the chance to be part of Mililani’s grandest celebration as the town bids farewell to the current year and welcomes the new one with tropical flair.