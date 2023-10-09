Honolulu (KHON2) – Are you looking for an exquisite local getaway that celebrates the islands while supporting our fellow islanders? Non-Stop Travel is here with an exciting opportunity tailored for kama‘aina!

Gene Miyake, the Managing-Director of Non-Stop Travel, expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards Living808 viewers for their unwavering support over the years. “Our team, from tour managers to operations, is committed to crafting unforgettable memories for our members,” Gene remarked.

But what has the travel community buzzing right now? The unveiling of an exclusive kama‘aina offer to cruise the Hawaiian Islands! Following the tragic Maui wildfire, many chose to cancel or postpone their trips, impacting tourism not just in Maui, but throughout Hawaii. In response, Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a limited number of cabins, specifically for locals. This 7-night/8-day voyage offers a rare chance to experience the islands’ magic starting at an astonishing rate of just $699 per person!

Gene enthusiastically detailed the cruise perks, emphasizing that it’s not just about sightseeing but a comprehensive experience. Travelers will visit four major islands, with overnight stays in both Kauai and Maui. The best part? No passports, no navigating airport security, no flights, and no hassles of constant packing and unpacking! The cruise package boasts deluxe accommodations, nightly entertainment, and unlimited gourmet dining on board.

And if you’re wondering about the best times to sail and savor this special rate, Gene lists seven sailings: November 4, 11, 18, and 25, followed by December 2, 9, and 16. However, he warns that availability is restricted.

“This is a golden opportunity to gather your friends and relish the islands in a way like never before,” Gene urges.

Booking your cabin is a breeze. Detailed information is available on their website at WWW.NONSTOP.TRAVEL, or you can connect with their team directly at (808) 593-0700. Choose between a cozy inside cabin for $699 or elevate your experience with a balcony cabin for $999.

Gene closes with a heartfelt plea, “Let’s rally behind this venture and show our support for Maui and the entirety of our beautiful Hawaiian islands.”