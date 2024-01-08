Non-Stop Travel heads to the Rice Capital of the world.

Gene Miyake, the globetrotter and managing director of Non-Stop Travel, recently embarked on a mission that transcends the ordinary travel experience. Miyake, fresh from his latest adventure in Japan, shares the details of an exclusive opportunity that awaits avid travelers.

Invited by the Mayor of Shibata City in Niigata Prefecture, known as the “rice capital of the world,” Miyake received an invitation that took the concept of cultural immersion to a whole new level. “The mission: to explore Shibata City, plant organic “Koshihikari” rice, one of Japan’s premier varieties, and later witness the harvest. The twist? The harvested rice will be shipped to the Rice Factory on Kawaiahao Street in Honolulu – a unique and personal connection for participants.”

Curiosity piqued, Miyake delved into the heart of Shibata City, meeting the Sase family, masters of organic farming. The Sase family employs innovative methods, such as using ducks to control weeds in the rice paddies and relying solely on natural nutrients for fertilization.

Beyond the agricultural adventure, Shibata City promises a trip through time with its samurai-era village ambiance. From the historic Shibata Castle to delectable Wagyu beef, sake, and fish, the city offers an all-encompassing Japanese experience. Miyake recommends the Tsukioka Onsen, Kaho, as the best in Japan, adding that the city also boasts excellent shopping opportunities.

For those eager to join Miyake on this immersive journey, the complete tour package will be unveiled by the end of the month on www.nonstop.travel. Don’t miss the chance to explore and discover Shibata City together this May – a travel experience like no other, curated by Non-Stop Travel.