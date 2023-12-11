Non-Stop Travel took two company trips this year and visited Okinawa, Japan, as the destination for their annual Thanksgiving educational familiarization trip. Gene Miyake, Managing-Director of Non-Stop Travel, joined Living808 to share about the trip and some of the experiences that they will now add to their itineraries for all to enjoy.

Gene shared that the vital component of understanding the destinations intimately, covering hotels, restaurants, hands-on activities, and major sightseeing highlights. Among the novel experiences introduced to the team were “Ryuzen Zome,” a coral dyeing technique allowing each member to color their tote bag, and “Shisa (Lion Dog) painting,” showcasing unexpected artistic talents within the team.

The team also explored Okinawa’s cultural gems, including Shuri Castle, the Ryukyu Kingdom’s pivotal fortress, and Ryukyu Mura Village, an Okinawan counterpart to the Polynesian Cultural Center. The ANA Intercontinental Manza Beach offered a waterfront retreat with Okinawan cuisine and captivating entertainment.

Notable visits also included the Churaumi Aquarium, housing the world’s largest “Whale Shark” in captivity, Nakijin Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and Himeyuri No To Memorial Park, commemorating a WWII battle. Mabuni Hill, now a Peace Memorial Museum, and Okinawa World, a theme park with a natural cave, rounded out the itinerary.

For more on Non-Stop Travel trips, visit nonstophawaii.com.