NOHO HOME Transforms Living808 Hosts’ Homes

Living808 @Home

Since Living808 is working from home, we asked NOHO HOME to transform our three hosts’ living spaces with its sophisticated island decor.

NOHO HOME worked with Tannya, John, and Mikey to style their homes with aloha, with its signature luxury linens, drapes and pillows that elevate their living spaces.

The before and afters are dramatic and showcase the beautiful modern aloha aesthetic that NOHO HOME is known for.

Designer and Founder Jalene Kanani creates an “experience” with her lifestyle brand by infusing, pattern, color and design with a contemporary context.

NOHO HOME offers luxury comforters, duvet covers, euro shams and sheet sets that are 100% combed Cotton Sateen and pillows that are stain and soil protected.

NOHO HOME also did a refresh on the LIving808 set in studio in early March, as it announced its launch in HomeWorld stores statewide.

NOHO HOME is also working on a membership club and we’ll bring you details as soon as we get them.

Website: Nohohomehawaii.com