Niu Health is now offering free membership to patients with insurance, and low-cost membership at $10 for those without. As a member, you can talk to a local doctor or nurse virtually 24-hours a day or visit their in-person locations during business hours. We are a membership-based urgent care, and the membership includes unlimited doctor visits, low-cost prescription medication and discounted lab tests. They recently opened a new location in Kaneohe, and Dr. Tony Trpkovski joined Living808 with all of the details.

